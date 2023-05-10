Boxing World C'ship: Deepak Bhoria reaches semi-finals, assures medal

Young Indian pugilist Deepak Bhoria defeated Diushebaev Nurzhigit of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous decision to reach the semi-finals and continue his dream run at the ongoing Men's Boxing World Championships in Tashkent.

Competing in the 51kg Olympic category, Deepak Bhoria dazzled again in the ring like his previous wins and secured at least one medal for India.

Belonging to the Hisar district in Haryana, Deepak is on a giant-killing spree in the World Championships after defeating Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32.



The 26-year-old defeated Jiamao Zhang of China in the pre-quarterfinal as he controlled the bout right from the start and ended up winning it by a 5-0 unanimous decision.

More to follow...