Daughter of tractor mechanic, Manisha attains her greatest achievement in Boxing World Championships

Three Indian boxers will be vying to surpass all odds on Wednesday evening to reach the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. Already ensuring a medal to her bag, 57kg pugilist Manisha Moun will be up for a tough challenge against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Italy's Irma Testa in the semifinals.





Manisha's persistence to be a boxer has paid off brilliantly for the 24-year-old, as growing up in Matour village in Haryana's Kaithal district, her parents made it clear they won't allow their daughter to take up an injury-prone sport. So at that point, a 12-year-old Manisha decided to pursue boxing without letting her parents know. It was only after two years that her father came to know about her pursuits seeing the newspaper that had published the report of her victory in a district-level competition. Witnessing her daughter's progress, tractor-mechanic Krishan Moun finally lent his support.

Manisha Moun defeating her rival in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Championships 2022 (Source: AIBA)



The girl who used to accompany her brother to the volleyball stadium was approached by boxing coach Rajinder Singh in 2012 and thus began her journey. Since the initial days of her career, injuries and her family's condition has toughened her up. When she began her boxing career, her father suffered a severe heart attack. He wasn't able to work and fend for his medical expense particularly when he was admitted to the hospital for a month.

Manisha learnt to take part in the family's financial contribution at a very early age when she started to bring home all the prize money she won in boxing competitions.

Within a year of starting her career, Manisha tasted success when she won the silver medal at the junior Haryana boxing championships in 2013. The young boxer then went on to win All India Inter-University titles in 2016 and 2017. The next year turned out to be a watershed moment in her career on both national and international stages.

After winning the trials, she went on to take part in the 2018 Women's World Championships in Delhi. Manisha burst into a Giant Killing spree where she toppled two-time world championship medallist Christina Cruz of the USA and 2017 world champion Dina Zhalaman of Kazakhstan. She reached the quarter-finals before losing to the 2016 world championship silver medallist Stoyko Petrova of Bulgaria.



🇮🇳's #ManishaMoun (57kg) will be in action to kickoff her #ibawwchs2022 campaign 🔜!



🔊Tune in as she talks about her comeback from injury & more👇



Good luck, champ! 🙌#IstanbulBoxing#PuncMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/zWMeBRee8P — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 11, 2022