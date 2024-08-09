Cindy Ngamba, the boxer who wins Refugee Olympic Team's first ever medal

In a groundbreaking achievement, Cindy Ngamba won the Refugee Olympic Team's first-ever medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. She is the only refugee athlete to win a medal at Paris 2024.

The 25-year-old boxer, who has roots in Cameroon and moved to Britain at the age of 11, delivered an impressive performance, defeating the sixth-seeded French competitor Davina Michel by unanimous decision to advance to the women’s 75kg semi-finals.

Ngamba, however, lost to Panama’s seventh seed Atheyna Bylon by a split decision in the semifinals of the women’s 75kg category.

The defeat denied her a place in Saturday’s final but boxing hands out bronze medals for losing semifinalists.

Ngamba's bronze medal-winning show marked a significant milestone for the Refugee Team.



Ngamba expressed her deep pride and humility. "It means the world to me to be the first ever refugee to win a medal," she said in an interview with BBC.

"I'm just a human, just like any other refugee and athlete all around the world," she added.

Despite her achievements, Ngamba’s journey has been fraught with challenges.

Cindy's journey

Ngamba represented the refugee team because she could not obtain British citizenship, a status she is still fighting to achieve.

Her situation is further complicated by her inability to return to Cameroon due to the country's harsh laws against homosexuality, which can result in imprisonment.

Five years ago, she also faced imminent deportation after a routine check-in with immigration authorities.

She was arrested along with her brother Kennet and was held in a detention camp before being released the following day.

Prior to the Games, Great Britain Boxing had unsuccessfully attempted to include Ngamba in their Olympic contingent, even appealing to the Home Office for her citizenship.

Nevertheless, Ngamba secured a scholarship with the International Olympic Committee’s refugee team, making history as the first female boxer to represent the team at an Olympic Games and winning a medal.

At the Paris Games, Ngamba also had the honour of being the team’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony.