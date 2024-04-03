CAS upholds IOC's decision to expel IBA from the Olympic family

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday upheld the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to expel the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the Olympic family.



Hearing the plea of the IBA, the CAS, in its order, observed that the boxing association “had not complied with the conditions set down by the IOC for recognition.”

In November last year, Umar Kremlev, the Russian president of the IBA, appealed at Switzerland’s supreme court if they lost their appeal at CAS, sport’s highest court.

The IOC expelled the IBA from the Olympic family after a years-long dispute between the two bodies.

The IOC has long raised concerns about boxing’s governance, reliance on money from Russian state energy firm Gazprom, and the integrity of bouts.

However, despite the ban on IBA, boxing will continue to be an Olympic sport for the 2024 Paris Olympics. But instead of IBA, a committee set up by the IOC will oversee the qualifying and medal tournaments as it did for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“The IBA had not increased its financial transparency and sustainability including through diversification of revenues,” the CAS statement said Tuesday.

"The IBA had not changed its process relating to referees and judges to ensure its integrity, including a monitoring period for IBA’s own competitions ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024," the CAS statement added.

IBA administration remains noncommittal on the CAS verdict.