BRICS games 2024: Boxers boost India’s medal tally

At the ongoing BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia, Indian boxers have secured a commendable haul of medals, clinching two gold, three silver, and five bronze.

Women's 48 KG - Minakshi - 🥇

Women's 50 KG - Anamika - 🥇

Women's 52 KG - Jyoti - 🥈

Women's 57 KG - Sakshi - 🥈

Women's 60 KG - Manisha - 🥈

Women's 63 KG - Prachi - 🥉

Women's 66 KG - Manju Bamboriya - 🥉

pic.twitter.com/4dLoJcdpDn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 23, 2024

Leading the charge was Minakshi in the women's 48 kg category, winning gold against Jawaher Ghareib Morad Abdulla of the UAE with an RSC decision. Anamika won gold in the women's 50 kg category, defeating Thandolwethu Mathiba of South Africa 5-0.



Jyoti, competing in the women's 52 kg category, earned a silver medal after losing to Russia's Anna Aedma 4-1.

Sakshi won silver in the women's 57 kg category, narrowly losing to Lyudmila Vorontsova 2-3.

In the women's 60 kg category, Manisha secured a silver medal, falling to Nadezhda Golubeva of Russia 0-5.

The fighting spirit of the Indian contingent was further demonstrated by Prachi in the women's 63 kg, Manju Bamboriya in the women's 66 kg, Lalita in the women's 70 kg, Pooja Rani in the women's 75 kg, and Nupur in the women's 81+ kg who bagged the bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

India's current standing in the medal tally at eighth, with a total collection of three gold, six silver, and 20 bronze medals.

This impressive performance by the boxing team has significantly contributed to India's overall medal count.

Indian competition at the tournament is over as there is no representation from the nation on the final two days.