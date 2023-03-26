Boxing
Boxing World C'ships Final LIVE: Nikhat crowned World Champion - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Final of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships.
The final day of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships is upon us, with six title clashes lined up for the evening in Delhi. Among those in action will be reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain.
Complete Schedule
50kg: Nikhat Zareen v/s Nguyen Thi Tam
54kg: Huang Hsiao Wen v/s Arias Castaneda Marcela
60kg: Ferrerira Beatriz v/s Valdez Pana
66kg: Janjaem v/s Yang Liu
75kg: Lovlina Borgohain v/s Parker Caitlin Anne
81kg+: Mardi Khadija v/s Lazzat
- 26 March 2023 2:40 PM GMT
4 GOLD MEDALS FOR INDIA
India equalise their gold medal tally from the 2006 World Championships in Delhi with 4 gold medals. This also brings an end to the host country's campaign.
- 26 March 2023 2:35 PM GMT
LOVLINA WINNSSSS
Lovlina Borgohain is the 75kg World Boxing Champion. She wins by a split decision.
- 26 March 2023 2:33 PM GMT
Bout sent to review
The bout has been sent for a review. This means that the acutal result is 3:2 in favour of either one of them.
Waiting game now....
- 26 March 2023 2:31 PM GMT
Less than a minute now
Less than a minute remaining now as Lovlina's coaches shout, "Upper cut maar," from the sidelines.
- 26 March 2023 2:30 PM GMT
Some aggression from Lovlina
A couple of clean punches now from Lovlina, but she takes a hit as well.
- 26 March 2023 2:29 PM GMT
END OF ROUND 2
Lovlina loses the second round 1:4. This is interesting. Can she bounce back?
- 26 March 2023 2:26 PM GMT
Both boxers happy to bide time
Both boxers are happy to bide some time. There is no over aggression.
- 26 March 2023 2:25 PM GMT
END OF ROUND 1
Both boxers landed some good punches, but the decision is in favour of Lovlina 3:2.