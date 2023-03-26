Log In
Boxing

Boxing World C'ships Final LIVE: Nikhat crowned World Champion - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Final of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat Zareen after winning gold at CWG 2022 (Screengrab: Sony Liv)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 March 2023 2:43 PM GMT

The final day of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships is upon us, with six title clashes lined up for the evening in Delhi. Among those in action will be reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Complete Schedule

50kg: Nikhat Zareen v/s Nguyen Thi Tam

54kg: Huang Hsiao Wen v/s Arias Castaneda Marcela

60kg: Ferrerira Beatriz v/s Valdez Pana

66kg: Janjaem v/s Yang Liu

75kg: Lovlina Borgohain v/s Parker Caitlin Anne

81kg+: Mardi Khadija v/s Lazzat

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-03-26 12:15:01
