Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
Boxing World Championships LIVE: Nikhat Zareen wins Ro64- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of the Women's Boxing World Championships.
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will start India's campaign in the Women's Boxing World Championships here in Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.
Four Indian boxers will be in action today:
Nikhat (50kg) v Anakhanim Ismailyova (Azerbaijan)
Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) v Jose Maria Martinez (Colombia)
Preeti (54kg) v Hanna Lakotar (Hungary)
Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) v Abiola Jackman (Guyana)
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-03-16 07:47:22
- 16 March 2023 8:43 AM GMT
First round ends
Nikhat looked very attacking in the first round as she landed few on the opponents head and face.
- 16 March 2023 8:32 AM GMT
Nikhat Zareen will start India's campaign.
The reigning World Champion will start her campaign in the 50 kg Category against Azerbaijan's Anakhanim Ismayilova.
Next Story