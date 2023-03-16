Boxing World Championships LIVE: Nikhat Zareen wins Ro64- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will start India's campaign in the Women's Boxing World Championships here in Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

Four Indian boxers will be in action today:

Nikhat (50kg) v Anakhanim Ismailyova (Azerbaijan)

Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) v Jose Maria Martinez (Colombia)

Preeti (54kg) v Hanna Lakotar (Hungary)

Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) v Abiola Jackman (Guyana)

Stay tuned for updates.