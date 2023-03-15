Log In
Boxing

Women's Boxing World C'ships: Indian pugilists handed easy draws

Indian boxers were handed relatively easier draws for the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships.

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 15 March 2023 12:53 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Indian boxers were handed relatively easier draws for the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships which is all set to begin here from Thursday.

While Nikhat Zareen will take on Anakhanim Ismailyova of Azerbaijan in the women's 50kg, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Vanessa Citlalli of Mexico.

Two Indians, including Manisha Moun in 57kg and Saweety Boora in the 81kg weight division will start their World Championships campaign directly in the second round after having received a bye for the first round.

Indian Squad:

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).

First Round Draw

48 kg: Nitu Ghanghas v/s Doyeon Kang (Korea)

50 kg: Nikhat Zareen v/s Anakhanim Ismailyova (Azerbaijan)

52 kg: Sakshi Chaudhary v/s Jose Maria Martinez

54 kg: Preeti v/s Hanna Lakotar (Hungary)

57 kg: Manisha Moun - Bye in first round

60 kg: Jaismine Lamboria v/s Ambose Beatrice (Tanzania)

63 kg: Shashi Chopra v/s Wanjiru Teresiah (Kenya)

66 kg: Manju Bamboria v/s Cara Wharerau (NZ)

70 kg: Sanamcha Chanu v/s

75 kg: Lovlina Borgohain v/s Vanessa Citlalli (Mexico)

81 kg: Saweety Boora - Bye in first round

81+ kg: Nupur Sheoran v/s Abiola Jackman (Guyana)


More to follow

