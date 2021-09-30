10 Rio Olympic boxing bouts come under the scanner amid allegations of match fixing

A serious introspection and investigation has been taking place with the focus point being the Rio 2016 boxing event. The allegations have arisen after AIBA requested a team lead by Professor Richard Mclaren to look into 10 suspicious matches and gauge the decision making in them. The team from Harod Associates has been looking into match footage for the past 3 months and will also deliver a press conference to reveal what they have found in their initial stages of research.

Exclusive: a major investigation into boxing at the 2016 Olympics has identified up to 10 suspicious matches – where bout manipulation is likely to have taken place.



One of the most controversial matches was between Michael Conlan and Vladimir Nikitin. It seemed as though Michael Conlan had won but he was ultimately denied victory through a split decision. He later even called out amateur boxing and accused officials in the AIBA of being corrupt enough to fix matches for money.

AIBA has time and again expressed its concerns about judging at amateur boxing championships around the world. However this has not helped its case as it was even suspended by the IOC due to constant scandals and accusations arising. All of this has made its position for Paris 2024 doubtful along with weightlifting.