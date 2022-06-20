How many medals has India won in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games?

With the number of laurels collected from the sport in their kitty, India is the 10th most-successful country in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. With the upcoming 2022 Birmingham edition, Indians will be hoping for a formidable show and increase their medal tally even further.

While we wait for our boxers to put on their gloves once again, let us revisit the history pages and see how India has fared in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.



India's Performance in Boxing at CWG 1970 Edinburgh Games The first Indian to bag a boxing medal at the Commonwealth games was Shivaji Bhonsle. He brought pride to his country by winning a bronze in the men's welterweight (69 kg) category at the 1970 Games held in Edinburgh. 1974 Christchurch Games The games held in New Zealand saw Indian boxers win two medals, one silver and a bronze. The victors were Chandra Narayan in the flyweight category (silver) and Muniswami Venu in the lightweight category (bronze). 1978 Edmonton Games The Canada edition saw India win just the solitary medal in boxing, thanks to Birender Thapa who won the bronze in the Light flyweight category. 1982 Queensland Games The number of medals won in the boxing department did not increase from the last games as Chenanda Machaiah was the sole winner who brought home a bronze in the Welterweight category. 1990 Auckland Games After boycotting the 1986 games due to Britain's failure to impose restrictions on an Apartheid ridden South Africa, the Indian contingent came back strong and hauled 32 medals. This was their best-yet finish, would be bettered by their performances in the later editions. In the flurry of laurels in weightlifting, the boxers managed to squeeze in a medal in the form of Dharmendra Yadav's bronze in the Light Flyweight category. 1994 Victoria Games Although coming in ones and twos, the boxers were consistent to make sure that they won a medal and came back home. This time around, it was Sah Birju's bronze in the light flyweight category. 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games Jitender Kumar came close to clinching India's first gold in the sport at the games but missed out John Pearce to win a silver in the Middleweight category. 2002 Manchester Games Out of an impressive 69-medal-haul, the boxers managed to win three. They belonged to Mohammed Ali Qamar of the Men's Light flyweight category who made history by winning India's first gold in the sport at the Commonwealth games. The second medal belonged to Som Bahadur Pun who placed second in the Men's Featherweight category. Lastly, it was Jitender Kumar who won the bronze in the Middleweight category. 2006 Melbourne Games The games held in Australia saw the Indian boxing contingent finish with their highest-ever medal tally in the history of the competition. They won 5 medals (one gold, two silver, and two bronze).

The gold was won by Akhil Kumar of the Men's Bantamweight category, the silvers were clinched by Vijender Kumar and Harpreet Singh of the Welterweight and Heavyweight categories respectively, and the third placed finishes were scooped up by Jitender Kumar and Varghese Johnson of the Flyweight and the Super Heavyweight categories respectively.

2010 Delhi Games The home country went all guns blazing and won a total of 101 medals! The boxers staked claim to seven of the medals. The team won three golds, thanks to match-winning bouts by Manoj Kumar (Men's Light welterweight), Suranjoy Singh (Men's flyweight), and Paramjeet Samota (Men's Super-heavyweight). The four bronze medals were won by Amandeep Singh (Men's light flyweight), Jai Bhagwan (Men's lightweight), Dilbagh Singh (Men's Welterweight), and Vijender Singh (Men's welterweight). 2014 Glasgow Games This edition saw the women boxers win their first ever medals for India at the games. Laishram Sarita Devi (Lightweight) won the silver, while Pinki Rani won the bronze in the Flyweight category. Devendro Singh and Mandeep Jangra were amongst the men who won silvers in the light flyweight and welterweight categories respectively. 2018 Gold Coast Games History was written at this games after Mary Kom became the first Indian women's boxer to clinch a gold in the sport. Vikas Krishan Yadav also won the gold in a men's event.