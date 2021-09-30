Miffed by Boxing Federation, India's most successful high performance director quits

The high performance director for Indian women's boxers Rafaelle Bergamasco, who played a crucial role behind Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is disappointed by the treatment meted to him by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and has decided not to renew his contract after a fallout.





On Wednesday night, Bergamasco left for his home in Italy after informing the BFI and Sports Authority of India (SAI) that he did not want to continue. He was hoping to get a renewed long-time contract which ended this month, following the success of Lovlina. However, BFI had offered him just a two-month extension after a long delay.

Bergamasco in his letter to SAI said, "I would have loved to continue my work for another Olympic cycle but I was not happy to be forced to accept the 2 months extension offered by BFI and SAI jointly as a solution to push away the present time. I am grateful to SAI and BFI for the opportunity provided for past four years and practically all of us lived like a family here in India working together for our common goals."





In an interview with Hindustan Times, BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita said, "There was no delay in his contract. We have to follow a process. We had written to SAI for a three-month extension for the boxing coaches. He does not want to continue and was looking for a contract till the Paris 2024 Olympics. That is his choice. We are soon going to come out with an advertisement for the post."

Bergamasco spent three weeks at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi trying to reach out to the BFI but with no response. He said he also read reports that BFI was looking for a new coach.



According to the HT report, he had asked BFI about his contract and was told to attend a coach's workshop in Bhopal. BFI then told him they will get back. "They wrote to SAI that Rafaelle doesn't not want to go to Bhopal," Bergamasco said. "I told SAI I never said that. I said I don't have a contract.



"If you don't want me, please tell me, I will go, I have no problem," Bergamasco added. "But why you are not responding? You don't speak to me for 20 days. This is the respect you give me. I did not want to end it like this."



