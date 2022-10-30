2022 Asian Boxing C'ships: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

A 25-member Indian contingent led by veterans Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa are all set to compete at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships at Amman, Jordan.

Thapa, who is the most successful Indian man at the Asian Championships will look to continue his medal winning run in the continental championships, while Lovlina will look to start her international career in a new weight category with a podium finish.

On the other hand, some of the bigger names like World Champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympian Amit Pangal, CWG medallist Nitu Ghangas will give the Asian Championships a miss.

India go into the continental event on the back of the appointment of a new High Performance Director in the form of Bernard Dune. The Irish pugilist takes over the position left vacant by Santiago Nivea.

Here's all you need to know about the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships.

Indian Squad:

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).



Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).

Schedule

The bouts at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships will start from 1st November 2022. It will go on until 13th November 2022.

LIVE Stream

There is currently no information available on where the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships will be streamed.