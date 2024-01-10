Boxer Jaipal Singh provisionally suspended for failing dope test

Jaipal Singh, national super heavyweight champion, has been suspended provisionally after his samples for a banned drug test came positive.



Jaipal tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids and hormone and metabolic modulators at the Senior National Boxing Championships in Shillong last month, reported Sportstar.

In December, Jaipal, a resident of Punjab, defeated Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat against the run of play in the closing minute of the +92kg final bout in the National championships at the SAI Indoor Hall in Shillong.

With a minute to go in the final round, Punjab’s Jaipal, who had a bronze in the previous edition, landed a decisive right cross on the chin of Sagar, who dominated to secure 5-0 verdicts in the first two rounds.

The knockout decision has come as a setback for Sagar as he needs to rest for a month while the country’s top boxers begin their preparation for the Olympic qualifier starting on February 29.

BFI suspended now him with immediate effect on December 27 and was excluded from the national camp.

Ahlawat, following his defeat, had to stay out of action for a month before returning to the national camp a few days back.

Ahlawat has been preparing for the Olympic qualifier starting February 29.

Meanwhile, Kartik, who also hails from Punjab, returned positive for a banned substance and was not allowed to participate in the Strandja Memorial event last year. Kartik had won the 86kg national title in 2022 in Hisar.