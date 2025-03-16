BFI leadership rift sparks uncertainty over Women's National Boxing Championship

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is in turmoil as a power struggle between its president and secretary has cast uncertainty over the upcoming Women's National Boxing Championship.

Scheduled to take place from March 20 to 27 in Greater Noida, the event has already faced multiple delays, and conflicting statements from top officials have added to the confusion.

Conflicting directives

On Sunday, BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita issued a statement announcing that the championship was being rescheduled.

He cited requests from several members and a lack of adequate preparation time as reasons for the postponement. Kalita also raised concerns about travel and daily allowances for officials, questioning who would sign off on certificates and oversee the tournament amid the federation’s ongoing election process.

However, just hours later, BFI President Ajay Singh directly contradicted Kalita’s statement, asserting that the championship would proceed as planned. Singh declared that no further delays would be tolerated, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring a smooth and professional execution of the tournament.

Top Indian Boxers ready to compete

Despite the administrative deadlock, India’s top female boxers, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nitu Ghanghas, and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria, have confirmed their participation in the event.

Singh reassured stakeholders that the tournament had received official sanction from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and that all travel and daily allowances would be covered. He stated that 34 states had submitted entries by number, while 25 states had confirmed by name.

“With 34 of 38 state units and boards already confirmed, I assure you that, as BFI President, I will safeguard the interests of players and ensure that this Nationals is conducted with the utmost professionalism,” Singh told PTI.

This latest controversy is part of a larger power struggle between Singh and Kalita.

Just days earlier, the two had clashed over the electoral college lists for the BFI elections, scheduled for March 28. While Singh is seeking a third term as president, Kalita is reportedly supporting former sports minister Anurag Thakur, whose name was absent from the electoral list approved by the returning officer.

The deepening internal rift within the BFI has raised serious concerns about the future of Indian boxing, especially as senior boxers have not participated in any international competition since the Olympics.