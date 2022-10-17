Boxing Federation of India appoints Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has named the Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and world champions, as the director of high performance for Indian boxing.



A renowned name in the world of boxing, Dunne will be joining the Indian team following a successful five-year stint with Irish Athletic Boxing Association, serving in the same position.

The 42-year-old will take over the charge of the position which was left vacant after Santiago Nieva's departure. Indian boxers have produced brilliant performances in the last few years at the prestigious events including World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The arrival of the Irishman surely comes as a significant step for the development of Indian boxing.

