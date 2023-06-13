"Will be back in ring very soon" — Mary Kom hints at a possible comeback

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom, on Tuesday, hinted at a possible return to the sport after a long injury lay-off.

The 40-year-old pugilist announced her return via an Instagram post thanking her doctor.

"Thank you very much Dr.Dinshaw Pardiwala for helping me in the tough times of my injury," Kom captioned the post.

"I will be back in the ring very soon," she added.





The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist has been out of action since June last year when she picked up an ACL injury during the trials for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Kom tore her ACL during the opening few minutes of her 48kg bout against Nitu Ghanghas and underwent a reconstructive surgery in August. She had missed the Birmingham Games due to this.

Mary Kom later also pulled out of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships which was held later this year in Delhi. In the veteran's absence, the biggest competitors in her weight class - Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ghanghas, both went on to clinch gold medals at the CWG as well as the World Championships.

It remains to be seen how Mary Kom fares against these youngsters, if she indeed makes a comeback to the highest level.