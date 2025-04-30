Asian Boxing U17 C'ships: Indian boxers win 4 gold medals

Indian U17 boxers ended their brilliant outing at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships by winning 4 gold medals on the final day of the competition in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.

The Indian female boxers led the tournament for the nation, as all four gold medals for India were won by their female boxers.

Two Indian female boxers, Ahanna Sharma (50 Kg) and Jannat (54 Kg), had a dominant 5:0 unanimous victory in the finals against their respective Uzbekistani boxers.

Meanwhile, Kushi Chand (46 Kg) had a hard-fought split decision victory over her Mongolian opponent. The final boxer, Anshika (80+ Kg), had an RSC win over home favourite Jana Alalwneh.

The other two boxers, Simranjeet Kaur (60 Kg) and Harsika (63 Kg), settled for the silver medals after losing their respective finals bouts.

Devansh wins silver in men's boxing

The only Indian male boxer in action at the U17 finals, Devansh, had a pale exit, losing his match on a unanimous decision against Kazakhstan's Mukhamedali Rustembek, and settled for the silver medal

With this, India ended the U15 Asian Boxing Championships with 18 medals: 4 Gold, 3 Silver, and 11 Bronze.

Overall, India had a brilliant tournament, winning the U15 Championships with 25 medals and finishing the U17 championships in third position behind Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, having 18 medals.