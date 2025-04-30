Asian Boxing U15 C'ships: Indian boxers win 11 gold medals

Indian U15 boxers ended their remarkable outing at the Asian U15 Boxing Championships by winning 11 gold medals on the final day of the competition in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday.

The Indian female boxers showed exceptional skills as all 10 boxers in action on the finals day won their bouts to clinch the titles in their respective categories.

Six Indian female boxers, Svi (40 Kg), Milky Meinam (43 Kg), Princi (52 kg), Navya (58 Kg), Trushana Mohite (67 Kg), and Vanshika (70+ Kg) had a dominant 5:0 unanimous victory in the finals.

Meanwhile, Komal (33 Kg), Khushi Ahlawat (35 Kg), and Sunaina (61 Kg) had hard-fought split decision victories. The final boxer, Tamanna (37 Kg), was the only one to win the bout on RSC decision.

Sanskar Atram wins gold in men's boxing

Sanskar Atram (35 Kg) was the only Indian male boxer to clinch a gold medal from the event, winning the final bout on unanimous decision over Sarmat Shokarimov of Uzbekistan, having a 29-28 win on all five cards.

The other three boxers, Rudraksh Singh (46 Kg), Abhijeet (61 Kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 Kg), settled for the silver medals after losing their respective finals bouts.

With this, India ended the U15 Asian Boxing Championships with 25 medals: 11 Gold, 3 Silver, and 11 Bronze.

On Wednesday, the competition's final day will stage the finals of the U17 class in both boys' and girls' disciplines, having 7 Indian boxers in action.