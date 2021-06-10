Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh passes away after prolonged illness

Former Indian bantamweight boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, who won a gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, passed away on Thursday.



Singh, 42, was battling a prolonged illness for several years now and was being treated for liver cancer since 2017. "I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted.Last year, Singh had also tested positive for Covid-19, which he fought through and recovered. He underwent radiation therapy at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi in January 2020 before returning to Imphal. His condition worsened in April for which he was airlifted to the same hospital before being discharged. He had also contracted jaundice.

Singh was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1998 and was presented the nation's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2013.

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh expressed his condolences and tweeted, "forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh"

My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning 🙏🏽 #dinkosingh — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2021

Singh inspired a generation to take up boxing. Six-time World Champion Mary Kom was also inspired by him. Singh was employed with the Indian Navy and also worked as a coach before. However, his ill-health didn't permit him to work later and as a result, he had to sell his house in Imphal to raise money for the treatment in Delhi.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir provided financial help while the boxer struggled to raise funds for his treatment.







