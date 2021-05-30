Asian Boxing Championships Final: Mary Kom wins silver — LIVE Blog, Updates, Results

Welcome to The Bridge LIVE Blog for Asian Boxing Championships. The finals of the women's event will pan out on Sunday evening in Dubai. Veteran Mary Kom (51kg), alongside Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg), and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) will play their respective final bouts on Sunday.

Aiming for her sixth gold medal in seven appearances, the seasoned campaigner Mary Kom suffers a defeat against Kazakhsstan's Nazym Kyzaibay by a split decision in the final and settles for a silver. Another Olympic-bound Pooja Rani, who received a walk-over in the semifinals, will be against an in-form Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek ended the challenge of London Olympics medallist Marina Volnova in the last four stages.

