Asian Boxing Championships Final: Mary Kom wins silver — LIVE Blog, Updates, Results
Mary Kom eyes gold medal in the finals of the women's event at Asian Boxing Championships. Follow our LIVE Blog for updates.
Welcome to The Bridge LIVE Blog for Asian Boxing Championships. The finals of the women's event will pan out on Sunday evening in Dubai. Veteran Mary Kom (51kg), alongside Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg), and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) will play their respective final bouts on Sunday.
- 30 May 2021 2:46 PM GMT
Coming up: Lalbuatsaihi vs Milana Safronova
India's Lalbuatsihi will face Kazakhstan's Milana Safronova in the 64kg final.
- 30 May 2021 2:32 PM GMT
Mary Kom settles for silver
Six-time World Champion Mary Kom suffers a defeat of 2:3 to Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in a split decision and settles for a silver, despite a blistering start. Kyzaibay is a two-time world champion in the light flyweight (48kg) category in 2014 and 2016.
- 30 May 2021 1:40 PM GMT
Coming up: Mary Kom vs Nazym Kyzaibay
Mary Kom will start the proceedings for India in the women's final event in the 51kg category against Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay.