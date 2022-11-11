Boxing
Asian Elite Boxing Championships LIVE: Can Lovlina Borgohain win her first 75kg gold medal? - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be fighting for gold in the finals on Friday.
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg), Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg) and Minakshi (52kg) will be fighting for gold in the finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships on Friday.
The finals for the men's category will be on Saturday.
Today's Schedule
4:00 pm - Minakshi settles for silver
5.00 pm - Parveen (63kg) wins gold - Asian welterweight champion
5.45 pm - Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) vs Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB)
6.00 pm - Saweety (81kg) vs Gulsaya Yerzhan (KAZ)
6.15 pm - Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) vs Islam Husaili (JOR)
Follow LIVE:
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2022 12:02 PM GMT
Parveen's golden show
Parveen (63kg) defeated Kito Mai of Japan 5:0 by unanimous decision in the final.
She was the bronze medallist in the World championships earlier, now she is crowned the Asian champion. Her biggest win yet.
Next Up: Lovlina's 75 kg final
- 11 Nov 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Parveen Hooda wins gold! India's first gold at this year's event
And Parveen completes a resounding win!
Pooja Rani had been the only woman to have won gold at this tournament last year. This year, we already have one gold - in the 63 kg category, won by Parveen Hooda.
Three more women still left in action - Lovlina, Alfiya and Saweety.
- 11 Nov 2022 11:51 AM GMT
Parveen wins Round 2 too
In Round 2, Parveen makes her opponent lose her footing! The Japanese is left temporarily floored!
All the judges rule in her favour at the end of the round. Looks like India have a first gold medal coming from this edition - from Parveen Hooda!
- 11 Nov 2022 11:47 AM GMT
Parveen wins Round 1
Parveen makes a stunning start to her final! A 10-9 scoreline awarded to her by all but one judge.
- 11 Nov 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Coming up: Parveen's gold medal match
Can Parveen win India a first gold at this event? She will face Kito Mai of Japan now.
- 11 Nov 2022 10:43 AM GMT
Minakshi settles for silver
A defeat for India in the first final of the day. Minakshi was outmanoeuvred by Kinoshita, she loses 1:4 by final count. The women's flyweight Asian champion's title remains out of Minakshi's reach.
- 11 Nov 2022 10:35 AM GMT
Round 2: Minakshi loses
The Japanese gets the crowd whooping with a solid right hook in Round 2. And continues her dominance throughout.
Round 2 is taken by the Japanese - by a 10-9 margin for all judges. Can Minakshi turn it around in Round 3?
- 11 Nov 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Minakshi vs Kinoshita Rinka: Round 1 drawn
The first match of the day - Minakshi, in red, seems to be in the defensive as Round 1 begins vs her Japanese opponent.
At the end of R1, there's nothing to separate the two boxers. One referee rules in Minakshi's favour while most rule in the Japanese's favour.
- 11 Nov 2022 10:10 AM GMT
Minakshi's final coming up
First up is Minakshi's final.
There was a time when boxer Minakshi Hooda's father used to drive an auto in Haryana and earn just Rs 200 a day. He used to allocate Rs 100 specifically for her training.
- 11 Nov 2022 10:07 AM GMT
Why Lovlina's 75kg gold would be special
Lovlina is fighting in the 75 kg category for the first time here. She is doing this because her previous category - 69kg welterweight - has been culled from the Paris Olympics. Could she get her 75-kg career off to an auspicious start?