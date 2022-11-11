Log In
Boxing

Asian Elite Boxing Championships LIVE: Can Lovlina Borgohain win her first 75kg gold medal? - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be fighting for gold in the finals on Friday.

Lovlina in action at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships (ASBC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-11T17:32:47+05:30

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg), Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg) and Minakshi (52kg) will be fighting for gold in the finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships on Friday.

The finals for the men's category will be on Saturday.

Today's Schedule

4:00 pm - Minakshi settles for silver

5.00 pm - Parveen (63kg) wins gold - Asian welterweight champion

5.45 pm - Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) vs Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB)

6.00 pm - Saweety (81kg) vs Gulsaya Yerzhan (KAZ)

6.15 pm - Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) vs Islam Husaili (JOR)

Follow LIVE:

Live Updates

Boxing Asian Boxing Championship Lovlina Borgohain 
