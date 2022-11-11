Asian Elite Boxing Championships LIVE: Can Lovlina Borgohain win her first 75kg gold medal? - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg), Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg) and Minakshi (52kg) will be fighting for gold in the finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships on Friday.

The finals for the men's category will be on Saturday.

Today's Schedule

4:00 pm - Minakshi settles for silver

5.00 pm - Parveen (63kg) wins gold - Asian welterweight champion

5.45 pm - Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) vs Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB)

6.00 pm - Saweety (81kg) vs Gulsaya Yerzhan (KAZ)

6.15 pm - Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) vs Islam Husaili (JOR)



