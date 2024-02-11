Panghal, Sachin clinch gold; Nikhat settles for silver at Strandja Memorial

Indian star boxer Amit Panghal and youngster Sachin Siwach won the gold medal in the men's boxing category at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday. India ends the tournament with total eight medals with 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze

Panghal won his final bout against 2023 world champion of minimumweight category, Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in a clinical 5-0 win.

The former Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist and World Championships silver medallist, Panghal, however, will not be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers in Italy later this month.

AMIT PANGHAL IS BACK 🚨💥🥊



The champion boxer takes the 51 kg🏅on comeback at the Strandja International tournament beating the world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the final. 🇮🇳#boxing pic.twitter.com/UckRMHfVRQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 11, 2024

Later, national champion Sachin Siwach (57kg) joined Panghal in continuing India's gold medal spree at the prestigious annual event. Sachin beat Uzbekistan's Shakhzod Muzafarov on a unanimous verdict despite a close 3-2 scores in first round .

The boxer from Haryana grew in confidence as the bout progressed and used his height advantage while timing his punches to perfection in the second and third rounds to emerge victorious by a 5-0 margin.

Gold for Sachin 🏅🥊



Another one in for 🇮🇳 as Sachin Siwach beats 🇺🇿 Shakhzod Muzafarov by Unanimous Verdict to take the Men's 57 kg title at the Strandja Cup. 👏

Takes the Men's 57 kg Title at the Strandja Cup beating Uzbek Boxer #boxing pic.twitter.com/HN85Vy8iHX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen missed her third Strandja gold medal after going down 2-3 in a closely fought final against Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova. Nikhat did not have the best of starts as her Uzbeki counterpart went aggressive from the word go.



The Indian pugilist found it hard to settle in as she lost the first round 1-4. Nikhat did find her rhythm in the second round but the former Junio Asian champion Sabina was very solid defensively and her quick head movements made it difficult for Nikhat to connect the punches as she found herself behind 2-3 in the second round.

Nikhat Zareen losrs 2-3 in the 50 kg final against Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan at Strandja International.#Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/J3cIb3boqX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 11, 2024

Three more Indian boxers - Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) and Rajat (67kg) all settled with the silver medal after losing their respective bouts while earlier in the tournament Akash and Naveen sign off with bronze medals.