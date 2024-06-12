Amit Panghal opts high-altitude training in Shillaru over overseas prep for Paris Games

World championships silver medallist and Olympic-bound boxer Amit Panghal has chosen to prepare for the Paris Games at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) high-altitude training centre in Shillaru, Himachal Pradesh, rather than going abroad.

The boxer from Rohtak believes training at SAI's Netaji Subhash High Altitude Training Centre will significantly improve his endurance, a key area he aims to enhance. “I am planning for high-altitude training in Shillaru. If that happens, it will be great for me,” Panghal said during a press conference facilitated by SAI in collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Amit Panghal is going to Paris. Down 4-1 after the first round the fmr World 🥈wins the next two rounds to beat Liu Chuang (CHN) by 5-0 UD and win a quota for the Paris Olympics in the men's 51kg category. 5th Indian to win an Olympic quota so far. pic.twitter.com/YPNewIewJa — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 2, 2024

Panghal emphasized the importance of this training to combat fatigue, particularly in the third round of his bouts, which becomes a challenge after cutting weight. His decision is also influenced by dietary constraints experienced during previous overseas training camps. “I have an issue with the diet outside. I don’t get anything to eat, and my weight is also less. Last time, that was a huge problem,” he recalled.



Previously, the Indian boxing team had trained in Italy before the Tokyo Olympics, where Panghal struggled with both food and effective sparring partners. He particularly mentioned sparring with Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez, who later defeated him in the Tokyo Games. Panghal believes that training in India offers better food availability and sufficient sparring partners, allowing for more efficient preparation.

The Sports Ministry has invested significantly in boxing during the Paris Olympic cycle, spending a total of Rs 52.78 crore, with Rs 42.50 crore provided through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).