Amit Panghal set to return to action at Thailand Open International Boxing tournament

With the Thailand Open set to begin on April 1, a host of Indian boxers are set to return to international action for the first in a while. Among these stars are Amit Panghal and Ashish Kumar. Amit Panghal will particularly be looking to get back into action after his disappointment at last year's Tokyo Olympics where he was knocked out in the first round.

Another Indian boxer to watch out for is Ashish Kumar who is set to compete in the 81kg category. This is one above the weight category in which he won gold(75kg) in 2019. Incidentally, even Panghal is a defending champion in the 52kg category.

The weight categories are 52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg and 91kg for the men's section. The women's section has 48kg, 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg and 75kg. Amongst the women, Manisha Moun and Jasmine will be the young guns to look out for.



All the boxers have been training at the national camp in Patiala and will commence their tournament today in Phuket.

