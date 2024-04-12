Amit Panghal returns to Indian Boxing squad for World Olympic Qualifiers

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has made significant changes to the national boxing squad for the upcoming World Olympic qualifier in Bangkok, after a disappointing showing in the Olympic qualifying event in Italy, where India failed to secure any quota places.

The event, scheduled from May 25 to June 2, marks a crucial opportunity for Indian boxers to secure berths for the Paris Olympics.

Amit Panghal wins GOLD against Kiaran Macdonald of England to clinch another medal in boxing for India!🔥🥊



The medal streak is 🔛#CommonwealthGames2022 | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/NFXjKCRw0X — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2022

Former World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal headlines the revamped squad, making a comeback after his gold medal win at the Strandja Memorial event in Sofia earlier this year. Panghal replaces Deepak Bhoria in the 51kg category, aiming to reignite India's medal hopes.



Joining Panghal is Sachin Siwach Jr., another gold medallist from the Strandja Memorial event, who steps in for Mohammad Hussamuddin in the 57kg category. However, the absence of seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa, who secured the third position in the 63.5kg category, raises eyebrows.

Abinash Jamwal emerges as the top boxer in the 63.5kg category, with Vanshaj making a commendable recovery from tuberculosis to secure a spot.

In the women's division, Ankushita Boro moves down to the 60kg category and claims the top position, while Arundhati Choudhary leads in the 66kg category.

The BFI's strategic shift towards emphasizing boxers' international performance is evident, with stress placed on securing victories in global events. The squad is set to undergo rigorous training in Bangkok, commencing on May 10, in preparation for the competition.

With four women boxers already securing quota places for the Paris Olympics, the revamped squad aims to capitalize on this momentum and secure additional berths, reaffirming India's prowess in international boxing.

Squad:

Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach Jr. (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg)

Women: Ankushita Boro (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg)