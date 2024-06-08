Amit Panghal prefers home training over foreign camp to prepare for Paris Olympics

Indian boxer Amit Panghal, the World Championships silver medalist and Commonwealth Games champion, has taken an unorthodox approach to his training plan in order to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Shunning the popular choice of overseas training camp, Panghal, who recently qualified for the Paris Olympics at the second Boxing Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok, decided to train in India under familiar conditions.

"I will not go abroad," Panghal told The Hindu. "I find it difficult as far as food is concerned. I will train here with boxers from heavier weights because they have better endurance, speed, and power than me. If I can handle them here, I can handle my opponents in the Olympics," he added.

Panghal's decision is backed by his past experiences. He recounted facing challenges with food and training at a pre-Olympics camp in Italy, which he believes contributed to his below-par performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

To get the training right, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) also approved Panghal's decision to train in India under his original coach Anil Dhankhar and Cuban BI Fernandez at the National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak, Haryana. Additionally, he has access to boxing partners who help him push his limits.

Panghal's customized training has yielded positive results. He has effectively reduced his rest period between rounds, allowing him to recover faster during tournaments. "I have started taking a break of 40 seconds instead of one minute during training," he explained. "The idea is that if I recover in 40 seconds, I could be more relaxed over a minute during tournaments," he added.

Looking ahead, Panghal recognised the need to improve his starting strategy. "I take more time in assessing my opponents," he admitted. "I am working on getting a good start. I have to improve it through my training and see that my whole bout goes well."

Panghal’s dedication and commitment to his personal training regimen demonstrated his determination to rewrite his Olympic story in Paris.