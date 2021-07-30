Top
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 8, 31 July - Amit Panghal begins his campaign, - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani will be in action today as both of them look to advance to the medal rounds

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 8, 31 July - Amit Panghal begins his campaign, - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
By

C.C. Chengappa

Published: 30 July 2021 5:19 PM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Two Indian boxers will be in action today.

Men's Flyweight Round of 16- Amit Panghal India) vs.Y Martinez(Colombia). Timing- 7:30am IST

Women's Middleweight Quarter-finals- Pooja Rani (India) vs Q LI(China). Timing- 3:36pm IST




Amit Panghal Boxing India 
