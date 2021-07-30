Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 8, 31 July - Amit Panghal begins his campaign, - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani will be in action today as both of them look to advance to the medal rounds
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Two Indian boxers will be in action today.
Men's Flyweight Round of 16- Amit Panghal India) vs.Y Martinez(Colombia). Timing- 7:30am IST
Women's Middleweight Quarter-finals- Pooja Rani (India) vs Q LI(China). Timing- 3:36pm IST
