Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing, Day 8, July 31: Pooja Rani one win away from a medal — Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch
Amit Panghal will also be in action as he looks to get his campaign underway.
The last boxer to enter the foray of India's boxing medal hopes is World No 1 Amit Panghal.
Competing in the Men's Flyweight Cateogry, the Indian will be up against Rivas Martinez of Colombia. His opponent is no ordinary lower rung boxer. He has been consistent in his previous world events and is an Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016. He has also finished 3rd and 9th in 2017 and 2019 respectively at the World Championships. Martinez is set to turn professional after the Olympic Games and will be looking to bow out in style. Amit has also been consistent at the world stage but it will be interesting to see how his skill goes up against the experience of Martinez.
Pooja Rani is just one win away from a medal and will be up against Li Qian of China. Just like Amit Panghal, Pooja too will be facing a former Rio medalist as Li is a bronze medal winner at Rio 2016. Apart from that, Li has also been extremely consistent in the women's Middleweight category and has finishes of rank 1, 2 and 5 in the World Championships and is a tow time winner of the Asian Championships as well.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Amit will be fighting at 7:30 AM IST.
Pooja will fight at 3:36PM IST.
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?