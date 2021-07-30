Tokyo Olympics: Boxing, Day 8, July 31: Pooja Rani one win away from a medal — Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch

The last boxer to enter the foray of India's boxing medal hopes is World No 1 Amit Panghal.



Competing in the Men's Flyweight Cateogry, the Indian will be up against Rivas Martinez of Colombia. His opponent is no ordinary lower rung boxer. He has been consistent in his previous world events and is an Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016. He has also finished 3rd and 9th in 2017 and 2019 respectively at the World Championships. Martinez is set to turn professional after the Olympic Games and will be looking to bow out in style. Amit has also been consistent at the world stage but it will be interesting to see how his skill goes up against the experience of Martinez.

POOJA RANI IS A WIN AWAY FROM A MEDAL!



Indian boxer #PoojaRani beats Algeria's Ichrak Chaib by unanimous decision in the Middleweight Category Round of 16 bout.



Pooja Rani is just one win away from a medal and will be up against Li Qian of China. Just like Amit Panghal, Pooja too will be facing a former Rio medalist as Li is a bronze medal winner at Rio 2016. Apart from that, Li has also been extremely consistent in the women's Middleweight category and has finishes of rank 1, 2 and 5 in the World Championships and is a tow time winner of the Asian Championships as well.



Schedule and When to Watch?



Amit will be fighting at 7:30 AM IST. Pooja will fight at 3:36PM IST. Live Streaming and Where to Watch?



You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.



