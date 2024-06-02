Amit Panghal wins Paris Olympics quota place, India's 5th in boxing

Amit Panghal secured a Paris Olympics quota place in the 51kg category as he reached the semifinals of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Indian boxer beat Chinese boxer Liu Chuang 5-0 in the quarterfinal.

Panghal became the fifth Indian boxer and second male to book a Paris Olympics quota.

After receiving a by in the first round, the former World Championships silver medallist won the next two rounds to stay in contention for a quota place at the final qualifying event.

He eventually got the better of China's Liu to confirm the berth.

In the pre-quarterfinal, Panghal, an Asian Games gold medallist, defeated Inkyu Kim of South Korea 5-0. In the next round, the erstwhile world number one survived a late onslaught from Mexico's Mauricio Ruiz before winning the bout.

This will be Panghal's second bid for an Olympic medal. He will look to better his performance after a below-par show at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where Panghal, then world no. 1, was stunned by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez 1-4 in the pre-quarterfinal.

Earlier, Nishant Dev confirmed his spot in the Paris Olympics after he beat Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari 5-0 in the men’s 71kg event.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) are the three women's boxers who qualified for the biggest sporting spectacle on the earth.

Later today, Sachin Siwach (men's 57 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg) - also looking to secure quota places - will be in action.

Sachin will compete in the third-place playoff against Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu, while Jaismine will face Marine Camara of Mali in a bout to secure her spot.