Akash Kumar wins bronze medal at the Boxing World Championships

Indian boxer Akash Kumar wins the bronze medal at the AIBA Boxing World Championships 2021 after he put up a spirited display yet bowed out against Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54kg semi-final in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday.

Both the boxers started exchanging quick successive punches, however, Sabyrkhan's swiftness was unmatched who sought the right opportunity outwit Akash in every department. Akash maintained his attacking stance throughout the bout but his Kazakh opponent maintained a strong guard and landed a flurry of counter-attacking punches, which gave him an edge and handed a 5-0 victory over the Indian.

The 21-year-old boxer, who hails from Bhiwani, made his way into the semi-finals after causing one of the major upsets in the 21st edition of the tournament when he handed a crushing 5-0 defeat to the Rio Olympics silver medallist and strong medal contender Yoel Finol from Venezuela.



On the other hand, the 20-year-old young Kazakh star Sabyrkhan sealed his spot in the semi-finals after outclassing Brazil's first quarter-finalist at the Championships, Michael Trinidade.

Akash joined an elite list of medal-winning Indian boxers at the world's one of the biggest boxing events. Amit Panghal (silver in 2019), Vijender Singh (bronze in 2009), Vikas Krishan (bronze in 2011), Shiva Thapa (bronze in 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri (bronze in 2017), and Manish Kaushik (bronze in 2019) have won medals for the country at the Men's World Championships in the past.

Akash was the only Indian boxer in the fray. Four other Indian boxers—Sanjeet, Narender Berwal, Shiva Thapa, and Nishant Dev, ended their campaigns after suffering losses in their respective quarter-finals bout played late on Tuesday night.

As the bronze medallist, Akash will receive prize money of $25,000.







