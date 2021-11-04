Boxing
Akash Kumar wins bronze medal at the Boxing World Championships
Akash Kumar settles with the bronze medal after he loses to Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the semi-final of AIBA World Boxing Championships 2021.
Indian boxer Akash Kumar wins the bronze medal at the AIBA Boxing World Championships 2021 after he put up a spirited display yet bowed out against Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54kg semi-final in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday.
Both the boxers started exchanging quick successive punches, however, Sabyrkhan's swiftness was unmatched who sought the right opportunity outwit Akash in every department. Akash maintained his attacking stance throughout the bout but his Kazakh opponent maintained a strong guard and landed a flurry of counter-attacking punches, which gave him an edge and handed a 5-0 victory over the Indian.
The 21-year-old boxer, who hails from Bhiwani, made his way into the semi-finals after causing one of the major upsets in the 21st edition of the tournament when he handed a crushing 5-0 defeat to the Rio Olympics silver medallist and strong medal contender Yoel Finol from Venezuela.