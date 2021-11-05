AIBA announces formation of Boxing Integrity Unit to tackle competition manipulation

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Friday announced the formation of an independent integrity unit to address issues such as competition manipulation, another step in its push to ensure that the sport remains on the Olympic roster.

Boxing's future as an Olympic sport is a matter of concern right now after a recent inquiry revealed bout manipulation during the 2016 Olympics and the International Olympic Committee's assertion that the sport needs major reforms to stay on the 2024 Olympic schedule.

The Boxing Integrity Unit is among the priority recommendations developed by a group of independent experts chaired by Professor Ulrich Haas (SUI), the AIBA stated.

"For too long, AIBA was on the back foot for issues of governance and sporting integrity. I am very proud of the way this has changed, with our new culture of reform ensuring real progress towards best practice in governance and the delivery of fair fights," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev. "AIBA has acknowledged the problems of the past. We have brought in independent experts to help guide us and now we must boldly embrace the future," he added.

The Boxing Integrity Unit will be empowered to address "competition manipulation, abuse, harassment, eligibility check of candidates and other issues."

The unit is expected to be ready for operations in time for final approval at the AIBA Elective Congress, expected in the second quarter of 2022. Proposals for the composition and size of the AIBA Board of Directors will be submitted to the AIBA Congress on December 12.

"Enhanced eligibility checks for candidates will also be implemented," the AIBA stated.

Further recommendations are expected to be considered by the AIBA Board of Directors when the independent Governance Reform Group submits its final report in the course of November.