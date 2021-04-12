AIBA announces bout review provision at World Youth Boxing Championships for 1st time

The International Boxing Association's bout review procedure will be implemented for the first time at the youth world championships starting on Tuesday in Kielce, Poland, where pugilists from India will also be seen in action.

Bout review was introduced at the senior level in 2019. "...the Bout Review procedure will be implemented for the youth competitions for the first time," the AIBA stated in a press release.

The team manager or the head coach of the losing boxer will have 15 minutes after the decision is announced to submit their protest and complete the paperwork for it in the next 30 minutes. "Decisions with the scores 5:0 or 4:1 are not reviewable, the only possible option is split decision 3:2," the AIBA stated.

Additionally, at the end of round three, the final scores will be publicly displayed only after the official announcement of results. Each team is allowed up to two failed reviews. "If the Technical Delegate determines, after consulting the Bout Review Jury, that the protest should be allowed to proceed, the bout will be reviewed by the Jury – the Observer, the Referee Evaluator and the Judge Evaluator," the AIBA said.

In case of a protest claiming that an AIBA Technical Rule was violated by the Referee, the aggrieved team will have to specify the breach, the round in which it allegedly took place, and how it affected the final result. "The jury's decision must be unanimous and will be final."



India has fielded a 20-member contingent -- 10 men and as many women -- for the marquee age group event.

The women's side features 2019 Asian Youth champion Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) and three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (69kg). Also there in the squad are Gitika (48kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Nisha (64kg) and Khushi (81kg).

The men's challenge will be spearheaded by the Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) along with Asian junior champion Chongtham Bishwamitra (49kg). Other male boxers to make the cut were Vikas (52), Sachin (56kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Manish (75kg), Vinit (81 kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Jugnoo (+91kg).