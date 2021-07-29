Mary Kom: 5 achievements by Indian boxing queen

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, the Queen of Boxing from India lost her pre-quarters bout to Columbian boxer Ingrit Valencia by a split decision of 3:2 and a very close margin at the Tokyo Olympics. For all the sports enthusiasts in India, Magnificent Mary was the clear winner with her punches and her dominating blows on her opponent. Even Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and her coach expressed their support in favor of the champion boxer saying that for them, Mary performed better in the bout and the calculation system used is unpredictable.

MAGNIFICENT NONETHELESS



With her loss today, #MaryKom's journey at the #Olympics might just have come to an end with a bronze from London to her name. 🥉



But Mary would go down as one of the greatest in the history of #Boxing and of Indian Sports.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yn2MlyVptA — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

But the country is proud of her veteran boxing sensation from Manipur who has been a pillar of women boxing over these two decades. Her long list of achievements speaks highly about her journey with boxing. Let's know about some of the highest earned treasures from the life of the 38-year old senior athlete of India.



1. Six times World Champion

Mary Kom created history by becoming the first woman ever to win 6 World Championships. She achieved the feat by bagging the first position at 2002 Antalya, 2005 Podolsk, 2006 New Delhi, 2008 Ningbo City, 2010 Bridgetown and 2018 New Delhi World Championship events.

Indian boxing legend @MangteC created history today, becoming the most decorated female boxer of all-time by winning a sixth world title at the 2018 AIBA World Boxing Championships.



Relive all six of her World Championship titles: https://t.co/XmE9adHcyC pic.twitter.com/2xz7TBVhTc — The Quint (@TheQuint) November 24, 2018

2. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and other national awards

Kom has been the first in the league of many and moving on this glory track, she became the first amateur athlete to win the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award in 2013. She has also been conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honor in the county in 2009; Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in sports in 2003; Padma Vibhushan (Sports), second-highest civilian award in the year 2020 and Padma Shri, fourth-highest civilian award, 2006 for her exceptional performance at world events in boxing representing India.

Congratulations to M C Mary Kom & P V Sindhu for being felicitated with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan award, respectively.



Our sportswomen have always kept our nation's head high and made every Indian proud of their endeavours. #PadmaAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/TzEAANKXgl — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) January 26, 2020

3. Olympics Bronze Medallist

The Pepsi MTV Youth Icon 2008 made her maiden appearance at the 2012 London Olympics where she bagged the first bronze medal from India ever in women's boxing. Her second Olympic appearance was in Tokyo 2020.

Mary Kom after winning the Bronze Medal at 2012 London Olympics (Source: PTI)

﻿ 4. Five Time Asian Champion

The world champion was first the Asian queen for 5 times with her wins at 2003 Hisar, 2005 Kaohsiung, 2010 Astanan, 2012 Ulaanbaatar and 2017 Ho Chi Minh City. Her glorious victories were in the pinweight and light flyweight categories.

Olympic 🥉



World Champion 👑👑👑👑👑



Asian Games 🥇



Asian champion 👑👑👑👑👑



Commonwealth Games 🥇



MARY KOM. LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/GmUx5am9eO — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) April 14, 2018

﻿ 5. Legends Awards and others

The "Meethoi Leima" (exceptional lady) was recognized and awarded the first AIBA Legends award for "promising boxing career" by The Internationa Boxing Association. She has her name registered in the Limca Book of Records for the award of "people of the year" given in 2007. Other than this, she has been conferred with awards like Sportswoman of the year 2010, CNN-IBN & Reliance Industries Real Heroes Awards and Olympians for life.

We congratulate Mary Kom for being honoured with the first AIBA Legends Award for her promising boxing career. #cripumps pic.twitter.com/msEt54Dg5k — CRI (@cri_pumps) December 22, 2016

Apart from these, she has been the gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth and 2014 Asian Games helping India to gain fame in female boxing on the World Stage. Magnificient Mary's contribution is immense to the boxing world and she has scripted a new era of Indian boxing forever.

