Maharashtra CM felicitates Amit Agre for qualifying for Mr Olympia

Bodybuilder Amit Agre was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday after he became the first Indian to qualify for Mr Olympia after Padma Shri Premchand Degra in 1989.



Agre, who hails from Nagpur, recently won the Sheru Classic, Asia’s first bodybuilding contest to earn the distinction of Mr Olympia qualifier, at Pragati Maidan in Delhi to qualify for Mr Olympia.

Competing in the Men’s Physique event, Agre topped the podium in the fourteen bodybuilders competition and created history. He finished ahead of Alexander Toplyn of the USA and countryman Anik Ghosh.

Agre, who won his IFBB pro card at the Sheru Classic 2024, also won his first pro show and qualified for the Olympia at the same event.



Mr Olympia is a prestigious bodybuilding championship with 70 years of legacy. It happens every year in the USA.

The winner of the competition is awarded the title of men's bodybuilding contest in the open division at Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend—an international bodybuilding competition that is sanctioned by the IFBB Professional League.

This year the Mr Olympia competition will be held in Las Vegas from October 10 to 13.