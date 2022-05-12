Indian Bodybuilders who have acted in movies and regional films

While Hollywood has its own set of famous bodybuilders who turned to full-time acting, India too has gradually realised the potential for its bodybuilders to fit into different acting roles. These roles have included stints in famous TV shows such as the Mahabharata to the famous Commando 2 film that was released in 2017. We take a look at a few Indian bodybuilders who have acted in different movies and regional films.

Sahil Khan

With over 2.8 million subscribers on Youtube, Sahil Khan has made his mark in the fitness and acting circuit in India. He has acted in 6 movies including Ramaa: the Saviour, Aladin and Double Cross. He first began bodybuilding after watching Sylvester Stallone in Rocky IV and gradually picked up his fitness journey after bring coached by Sachin Dandekar.

Varinder Singh Ghuman



Varinder Singh has gone international with his achievements having won Mr India in 2009 and achieving second place at Mr Asia the same year. Having been a lead actor in films such as Kabaddi Once Again and Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, the man from Punjab has a lot of experience across different domains. He is also the world's first professional vegetarian bodybuilder and was made the brand ambassador of Arnold Schwarzenegger's health company. Varinder hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Thakur Anoop Singh



Another notable name who has acted in over 15 TV shows and movies to date is Thakur Anoop Singh. Some of his notable acting stints were in the Star Plus edition of Mahabharata, Sahara One edition of Ramayana and the 2017 film Commando 2. Thakur Anoop Singh has ancestral roots from Udaipur in Rajasthan and has previously won a gold medal at the 2015 World Bodybuilding Championships in Thailand. His diet includes having approximately 40 egg whites a day and 300 grams of chicken.

Sangram Chougule



He is a 5-time Mr Maharashtra winner, a 6-time Mr India winner and in 2012, he won Mr Universe in the 85 kg category. His acting career does not involve too many movies with his maiden appearance coming in the 2019 Marathi film named Dandam.



