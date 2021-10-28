'Hercules' Indian Army Bodybuilder aims for Mr. Asia title

The contributions of the defence forces to Indian sport is unparalleled. Over the past several decades, there have been numerous sportspersons who have won laurels for India in different domains. It only makes sense that some of India's fittest men will take up challenges unlike any other.

Lucknow born Savio Henrique is no stranger to the world of Indian bodybuilding. Just earlier this month, the 36 year old Indian Army Major placed 4th at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships that was held in Uzbekistan. His journey into bodybuilding began after he left high school and continued after joining the Indian Army. There is no doubt that it takes years to sculpt an acceptable physique and Savio has dedicated his mind and body to achieving the rewards that he is reaping today. He has also won laurels at the South Asian Championships of Indian Body Builders Federation with two third place finishes for best physique.

#IndianArmy#ARTRAC

Maj Savio Henrique, 2 Lancers (GH), Armoured Corps Centre & School secured 4th position in the 70 kg Senior Open Bodybuilding of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021 held at @Tashkent @Uzbekistan on 04 Oct 21. pic.twitter.com/9xK7yYLvgJ — Army Training Command,Indian Army (@artrac_ia) October 5, 2021

He was quoted telling the TOI that "I was a thin and lean boy prior to high school, but today I am preparing for Mr Asia and Amateur Olympia International of Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships." He also wishes to inspire youngsters to realise the physical potential of fitness and bodybuilding. When not spending time sculpting his body, Savio commands a T-72 tank as part of the Armoured Corp of the Indian Army. His nickname, Hercules was coined by his course-mates at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.





