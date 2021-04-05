Geeta Saini of Haryana wins Senior Women's Body Building Competition

Haryana's Geeta Saini was announced as the winner of the 13th Senior Women's Body Building Competition held at the 'Indira Gandhi Pratishthan' in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow Sunday. The tournament was organised by Uttar Pradesh Body Building Association.

Meanwhile, Sanju clinched the gold medal in the eighth Women's Sports Model Physics (Below 162cm category) competition. And, Karnataka's Ankita was the winner in the eighth Women's Sports Model Physique (category above 162 cm) competition.

Apart from this, Sonia Mitra from West Bengal bagged the first position in the eighth Women's Sports Model Physics (Open category).



Fitness guru Chetan Pathare, Arjuna Awardee Premchand Degra, Hiral Shah (First Women Secretary, Indian Women's Body Building Federation) and Arvind Madho (President, Body Building Federation of India) were present at the event.