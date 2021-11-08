Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden dies of heart attack at 46

Former Mr. Olympia champion, Shawn Rhoden, passed away aged 46 on Saturday. He held the distinction of being the oldest Mr. Olympia at the age of 43 years in 2018.



Rhoden's trainer Chris Aceto confirmed that the bodybuilding legend breathe his last due to a severe heartattack. As per reports, Rhoden had suffered heart attacks and had faced other health issues prior to his death.

Shawn Rhoden was an aspiring footballer before he found his calling in football in 1992. He made his Mr. Olympia debut in the year 2011 and finished eleventh. The Jamaican-American rose to number three the next year and there was no looking back since for him.

Right from 2012, Shawn Rhoden was a constant feature in the top 5 of Mr. Olympia before he dethroned Phil Heath - who was eyeing his eighth consecutive title, in 2018.

Though Rhoden was a bodybuilding legend, he was involved in his fair share of controversies as well. In 2019, Shawn Roden was accused of sexually assaulting a female bodybuilder shortly after he was crowned Mr. Olympia. Those charges were never cleared nor proved.