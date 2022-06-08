Bengaluru FC appoints Simon Grayson as head coach for next season

Bengaluru FC has confirmed the two-year appointment of Englishman Simon Grayson as the club's Head Coach for the 2022-23 season. Grayson, who played in England's top divisions for over 500 games, stepped into management in 2004 and has since overseen the promotion of four teams to the English Division in a career that spans 728 games and seven clubs.



Simon will replace the German manager Marco Pezzaiouli who was appointed last year only. Marco Pezzaiouli endured a difficult season with Bengaluru FC which had an infamous 7 match winless streak. Marco had a new team which somehow coincided with a drop in form for Sunil Chhetri.

Englishman Simon Grayson has signed a two-year deal as the Blues' Head Coach. ಸ್ವಾಗತ, Simon!🇬🇧#WelcomeSimon #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/rb4gN3aAOs — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 8, 2022

"Coming to India was a possibility that I had looked into two years ago. But the pandemic put all things on hold. When the chance came across again, I was excited to look into it. This presents a new opportunity in my football career and it excites me," said Grayson as mentioned on BFC Website.



"When I spoke to the owner, his mindset was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again. I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven't worked out like everybody would have liked it too. That happens in football – you learn from it and strive to do better – to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch; that's the exciting part for me," said Grayson.

Grayson is a North Yorkshire native and has guided four English Division clubs to promotion: Blackpool in 2007, Leeds United in 2010, Huddersfield Town in 2012, and Preston North End in 2015. Before taking control of Fleetwood Town in League One, he had brief spells with Sunderland, Bradford City, and Blackpool.

Grayson began his career as a footballer with Leeds United, before going to Leicester City in 1992, where he made over 220 appearances in five seasons. He guided Leicester to Premier League promotion in 1997 and won the English League Cup in 1997, scoring in the quarterfinal against Wimbledon.



Speaking on the appointment of Grayson, Bengaluru FC Director, Parth Jindal said, "We are delighted to have landed Simon, who is experienced and successful as both – a player and a manager. In what are extremely competitive and difficult divisions in English football, his records speak for themselves. I had meetings with him in London, and it was evident that he shared our vision and desire to bring Bengaluru FC back where it belongs."

