Wall of newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium collapses in Bengaluru after heavy rain

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall over the weekend along with thunderstorms, which led to the uprooting of many trees and electricity poles. The catastrophe also struck the newly built Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in the HSR Layout.

The rain led to the collapse of one of the metal roof galleries in the stadium last night. The stadium was built at an expense of Rs 50 crore and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium wall and gallery collapsed last night due to heavy rains. CM had inaugurated the gallery on March 1. The stadium was constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 crore. #Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yDUKhLft4O — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) May 9, 2022

The stadium that is spread across seven acres of area is owned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The contract for the construction of the stadium was given to an Andhra Pradesh-based contractor Shashikumar. On Monday morning, locals found that iron bars were scattered across the parking lot of the stadium and slabs of the gallery were lying on the ground.

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, the wind speed in Bengaluru on May 8 was between 30-40 kilometres per hour.

Bescom sources quoted by Daily Herald claimed after heavy rain at least 375 electricity poles have been broken; 30 transformers were damaged while 398 trees and trunks were uprooted and fell on power supply lines.

Power supply has been disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalgodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagar, Puttenahalli, and HSR Layout.

The Indian Express reported that BBMP has initiated an inquiry and necessary action would be taken against the contractor.