Tokyo Olympics: Basketball - Team USA through to the finals in a tale of two halves!

When the semifinals matchups were made, fans were salivating at the prospect of seeing the top two teams at the Olympics go head to head. Oh man! were we in for a treat as both teams put it all on the line in two mind-blowing quarters of mesmerizing basketball.

The Australians started on the right foot, with intense zone defense, causing turnovers which they then took advantage off. Patty Mills and Joe Ingles, two veteran minds with high IQ, ran the offense to perfection, controlling the tempo of the game leading to the Team USA struggling to find a rhythm. Joe Ingles especially seemed to be in fine form as he pulled up from the parking lot ( a colloquial basketball term to signify that he hit deep threes) and drove to the lane at will, causing the tidy American defense to collapse. This move led to open shots for shooters like Chris Goulding, who knocked down their jump shots.

From the 📊 sheet:



Exum: 10pts, 2ast, 2x3PT

Goulding: 8pts, 2x3PT

Ingles: 7pts, 2ast, 2x3PT

Mills: 7pts, 4rbs, 3ast.

Thybulle: 6pts, 2stl.

Landale: 3pts, 6rbs. — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) August 5, 2021

Patty Mills especially seemed to be in fine form as he knocked down improbable shots from tough angles, which left the Americans speechless without a reply. Kevin Durant single-handedly seemed to be willing his team forward as he answered back with clutch buckets. The Boomers dominated the half to a point they led by 15, till Team USA, with the help of Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, started finding a rhythm. Australia looked on course to cause a major upset, heading into the tunnel during halftime.



HT:



The Boomers have brought a major defensive focus and heightened intensity to this first half and after holding a double digit lead midway through the second, the USA have fought their way back to narrow the lead to 3.



A BIG half to come!!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/vzRuWj9ofb — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) August 5, 2021

Team USA came out a different team during the second half as they played with more aggression and intent. Kevin Durant came out firing on all cylinders, along with Devin Booker, as they cooked the Boomers' defense which had no answer for their offensive prowess. Team USA shot 0-10 from 3 in the first half but started finding their stroke in the second half as they came out shooting lights out. Their defensive intensity also picked up, making it hard for any other Australian not named Patty Mills to create a shot. Matisse Thybulle, who was key for the Boomers in their defensive setup, slowed down, and their zone defense seemed to be not working anymore. Jrue Holiday stepped up big time and drove into the lane at will, either finishing himself or kicking it out to open shooters.



Haha them boys out there cooking…🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 5, 2021





From down 15, to up 19! 💥 10 minutes to see this out!



END 3Q | 🇺🇸 74 🇦🇺 55#Tokyo2020 #Basketball pic.twitter.com/ky1AuYnlVx — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 5, 2021





Fill up the stat sheet - that's what Jrue do. @Jrue_Holiday11 vs 🇦🇺



🙌 11 PTS

👊 8 REB

🤝 8 AST



🇺🇸 #USABMNT #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MPuCWpYGyR — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 5, 2021

In the end, the offensive firepower of Team USA seemed a bit too much for Australia as they gave it their all, giving us one of the most memorable matches in Olympic history. The Boomers will be back soon as their team gets better as the years progress. Ben Simmons, along with a few young stars, will be up for contention during Paris 2024. Unfortunately, this might be the last time that we see either Patty Mills or Joe Ingles wear a Boomers jersey, as it seems highly unlikely that the veterans would be back for Paris. The Boomers are up for the bronze medal match next, either against Slovenia or France.



Team USA has a few chinks in their armour that needs fixing, and a couple of days off would give them the ideal opportunity to regroup and rejuvenate. They get set to face either Rudy Gobert and France or Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the finals. Both teams cause their fair share of problems for the Americans, making it essential for them to be in peak mental and physical condition.

Three straight games scoring 23+



The first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to pass the 400 point mark in the Olympics



🙌 @KDTrey5 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S6Q4PPri8y — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 5, 2021







