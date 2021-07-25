Tokyo Olympics: Men's Basketball- Australia blows out Nigeria to kick off their campaign.

Australia got their Olympic Men's Basketball campaign off to a flyer by comprehensively beating a Nigerian team loaded with NBA talent. The game started with both teams being neck and neck, Australia's offensive abilities, was met with stellar defense by Nigeria. The D'Tigers played physical defence and made life hard for the Australians around the paint. There were no open shots for the Boomers, with them having to create chances by moving the ball constantly, along with relying on a flurry of clutch jumpers by San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills. Mills took over the game and found his spots at will while forming a deadly pick and roll game with his teammates. Mills especially came into his own during the fourth quarter, where he scored most of his points and led his team to a comfortable victory.

Australia could also count on key contributions from defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, Nicholas Kay and Joe Ingles to help them see off a determined Nigerian team. Thybulle especially was a pest on defense, hounding players on the perimeter and helping his team by communicating and leading from the front. This game was an indication that Australia is ready and can be a real threat to Team USA's chances to grab the gold.

Dante Exum and Matisse Thybulle (Source: Basketball Australia Twitter)

The Nigerians were not going to bow out that silently though, and tried making a comeback but could not match Australia's intensity. The D'Tigers had a solid game defensively with 7 blocks, and 14 steals, helping keep them in the game for most periods. A lack of offensive weapons came to bite them and is something they will have to work on if they expect to progress through to the later stages.



Australia will next face Italy while Nigeria would be looking for redemption against Germany in the most exciting group in the competition.