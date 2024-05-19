Tamil Nadu to feature two foreign players in FIBA West Asia Super League

The Tamil Nadu basketball team will be bolstered by the inclusion of two foreign players in the upcoming FIBA West Asia Super League – Final 8 as per TOI. This prestigious tournament, set to take place in Doha from May 25 to June 1, will see Tamil Nadu represent India, having earned the honor by clinching the national championship.

The squad will consist of 12 players, with 10 domestic talents selected from across the country. The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has been in discussions with two American players, though it remains to be seen if these deals have been finalized.

Tamil Nadu has been placed in Group B alongside Kuwait Club and Kazma from Kuwait, and Shahrdary Gorgan from Iran. Group A includes Al Riyadi (Lebanon), BC Astana (Kazakhstan), Manama (Bahrain), and CS Sagesse (Lebanon). The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the finalists earning a spot in the Basketball Champions League Asia in Dubai in June.



The Tamil Nadu team is expected to feature Indian internationals who recently competed in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers. However, former Indian captain and Arjuna awardee Vishesh Bhriguvanshi will not be participating in the tournament.

Last year, the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) champions Chennai Heat were slated to compete in the West Asia League ‘Final 8’. Unfortunately, the club had to withdraw due to administrative issues within the BFI.

With the inclusion of foreign players and a strong domestic lineup, Tamil Nadu aims to make a significant impact in the FIBA West Asia Super League – Final 8.