Basketball: Tamil Nadu wins SABA Club C'ships; qualify for FIBA West Asia Super League

Tamil Nadu qualified for the FIBA West Asia Super League, winning the 2025 South Asian Basketball Association Club Championships on Monday.

The Indian national champions finished unbeaten in the SABA Club C'ships, winning all of their four matches.

Tamil Nadu started their campaign with a thumping 107-41 win over Bhutan's Thimpu Kings, before beating Colombo BC of Sri Lanka 110-54.

They then defeated Nepal's Times Club 118-44 to all but ensure their spot at the FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8.

Tamil Nadu then wrapped up their campaign with a 106-49 win over T-Rex of Maldvies.

The win helped Tamil Nadu qualify to the West Asia Super League for the second consecutive time. They will compete with there with the Central Asia Champions and the top three teams from FIBA WASL Gulf League and FIBA WASL West Asian League next month.