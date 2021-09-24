Sachin Gupta becomes first Indian origin NBA President of Operations

In a landmark moment for the worlds most famous basketball league, Sachin Gupta will become the first Indian origin president of basketball operations. The decision has come after Minnesota Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas left his post a few days ago. It is not yet known whether Sachin Gupta will be the permanent President but for now it is definitely a historic moment for the NBA.

Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:



"Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of." — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 22, 2021

Sachin Gupta has a career track record that is backed up with various qualifications as well. He is a graduate from MIT in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering. He also went on to Stanford Business School to pursue an MBA before working for ESPN. He is known for his analytics, creations of ESPN's trade machine and has worked with the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

