India set to compete at SABA U-18 Asian Championship in Colombo

India has unveiled its lineup for the upcoming South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) U-18 Asian Qualifiers Championship for the FIBA U-18 Asian which will be held in Amman, Jordan, later this year.

The four-nation basketball tournament, featuring teams from India, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka is set to take place from July 10th to 13th in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Championship will feature the best young talents from the four countries, competing for glory in one of the most anticipated youth basketball events.

India will aim to win the tournament and secure a spot, as there is only one berth allocated from the SABA qualifier for the FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2024

Team India's Lavish and Mohammed Ishan have been announced as the captain and vice-captain for the SABA Asian Qualifiers respectively. The 12-member team will look to make the most out of the tournament and book a spot in the FIBA U-18 Asian Cup.

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) President Aadhav Arjuna was present to distribute Team India kits and unveil the team’s lineup.

FIBA U-18 Asian Cup



The FIBA U-18 Asian Cup is a biennial tournament, organized by FIBA Asia, which started in 1970. This tournament features 16 teams from FIBA Asia and FIBA Oceania. It also serves as a qualification tournament for the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, which takes place biennially, with the top four finishers automatically qualifying. China holds the most title with 11 wins.