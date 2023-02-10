Ranveer Singh to be part of star-studded roster for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

NBA India ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will be part of the star-studded Roster for the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City confirmed ESPN and NBA.

This will be the second appearance for Ranveer Singh after he attended it last time also.

He will join the likes of comedian Hasan Minhaj, five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown, Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, and actress Janelle Monáe, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Simu Liu, Sinqua Walls, Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam.

The other celebrities to be part of the roster are reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion and content creator Jesser in the rosters.

Watch: Ranveer Singh & Machine Gun Kelly get captured having an interesting conversation together before their NBA 😍@RanveerOfficial @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/gRboiXk8q6 — ETimes (@etimes) February 19, 2022

Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and three-time NBA Champion and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains. Two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, and three-time Olympic



Medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach for Team Dwyane and will take on Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, rapper, and actor Fat Joe and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who will coach for Team Ryan.

Lately, Ranveer Singh is known to represent India at multiple international sports tournaments. He is also the India ambassador for English Premier League and regularly attends the PL games.