National Basketball Championship: Punjab open with win over Gujarat

Defending champions Punjab got off their campaign in the men's section in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship with a 105-69 win over Gujarat in Group A of the preliminary round on Sunday. For Punjab, Amyjot Singh led the way with 27 points while Princepal Singh had 15 points and Kanwar GS Sandhu contributed 14 points.

Host Tamil Nadu started with a 85-47 win over Delhi in Group C with captain Muin Beik (15 points) leading the way. In Group B, Karnataka quelled the challenge of Services, posting a 117-76 win with Anil Kumar BK (28 points), Arvind (25) and Pratyanshu Tomar (21) being the main contributors.

In the women's section, a strong Indian Railways team got off to a strong start with a 100-62 win over Tamil Nadu in Group A.

Results:

Men: Group A: Punjab 105 (Amyjot Singh 27, Navkarman Singh 12, Kanwar GS Sandhu 14, Amrit Pal Singh 10, Princepal Singh 15) beat Gujarat 69 (Sahaj Patel 11, Kuldeep Tamiliya (C) 12, Kasi Rajan 13).

Group C: Tamil Nadu 85 (Muin Beik 15) beat Delhi 47.

Group D: Haryana 76 (Lalit 29, Sunil Rathee 19) beat Madhya Pradesh 62 (Vishwajeet Choudhary 19, Prakash Mishra 17).

Women: Group A: Indian Railways 100 (Sruthi Arvind 21, Niam Doma Bhutiya 14) beat Tamil Nadu 62 (Ashmitha 14, J Ishwarya 10).

Kerala 62 (Seekala 12, Kavitha Jose 11) beat Uttar Pradesh 41 (Barkha Sonkar 18).

Punjab 67 (Rithika 20, Kanishka Dhir 14) beat Rajasthan 48 (Nisha Sharma 29, Ankita Kumari 14).