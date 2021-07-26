Tokyo Olympics: Men's Basketball - Luka Magic mesmerizes Argentina

Luka Doncic took over in Tokyo and dominated in a historic Olympic performance. Basketball fans have been spoilt with dazzling performances over the ages, from Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. You can now add Luka's 48 points to the list. Luka Magic swept the global audience as he had them glued to the screen, seeing him attacking the rim at will, finding an outlet when needed, knocking down his jumpers and threes with ease. His game looked far superior to his peers, giving his team the necessary boost they needed to pick their game up. Playing with a transcendent talent like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Luka Doncic comes with massive perks, such as an elevated level of play as a whole because everyone raises their game to match the energy of the superstars.

Luka Doncic is on 🔥, 46pts already for Slovenia. pic.twitter.com/uj772rzFiV — The Scoreboard (@TheScoreboard6) July 26, 2021

Slovenia followed their star player and raised their game a notch, with Argentina struggling to catch up despite solid performances from Luis Scola and Facundo Campazzo. Luka read their defense perfectly as he cut at the right times and found open players when they crowded him. His ability to not only score at will but also find his teammates for open shots is a sight to behold. Luka scored a remarkable 48 on an efficient shooting night with 43 % from the 3 point land and a field goal percentage of 62 % overall. Luka is truly a basketball savant, and his game is going to get better with time. That is a scary sight for other players in the league and in the international game but a delight for fans. The Tokyo Olympics will be the platform where we witness a magical run by Luka with more dominant performances.

Facundo and Argentina still have a very good chance to qualify for the later rounds and will be prepared now that they know what they are up against.

