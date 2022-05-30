KSEB defeat CBDA, Eastern Railways beat Kerala Police in basketball tournament

KSEB Thiruvananthapuram defeated Coimbatore District Basket Ball Association (CBDA) 83-38 in the 19th CRI Pumps Trophy for Women on Monday.

In another match, Eastern Railways beat Kerala Police 71-65. P S Jeena had a great game by pocketing 36 points for the winners in the first match while Alfio John netted 18 points for the losers.

While Anjanadaisyekka scored 21 for Eastern Railways, C Mathew scored 17 for the losing Kerala Police in the second match.

BJP national Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurated the women's matches in the presence of CBDA President and Joint Managing Director of CRI Pumps G Selvaraj.